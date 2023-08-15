Kim Kardashian gives Princess Leia's vibes in tiny gold outfit.

Kim Kardashian left fans in awe with her new photos, showing off her incredible figure in a skimpy swimwear while enjoying fun-filled moments in Italy.

The 42-year-old TV star and businesswoman posed up a storm in tiny gold bikini while enjoying a swim, reminding her fans of Princes Leia.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the American Horror Story star shared a whole host of eye-popping tiny top snaps from her holiday to Puglia, flaunting her enviable frame in a metallic gold two-piece which perfectly highlighted the reality star's toned body.

The mother-of-four's gorgeous snaps come just days after Kim updated fans on her busted shoulder over the weekend.



The Skims founder had an impromptu photoshoot in the pool by night, wearing a tiny gold lurex bikini. It's giving Princess Leia vibes.

Kim's fans weren't fussed by her less-than-faithful interpretation of the legendary look. The post itself racked up a million likes in few hours and countless complimentary comments.

