Tuesday August 15, 2023
Kim Kardashian gives Princess Leia's vibes in tiny gold outfit

Kim Kardashian posed up a storm in tiny gold bikini while enjoying a swim in Italy

By Web Desk
August 15, 2023
Kim Kardashian gives Princess Leias vibes in tiny gold outfit.
Kim Kardashian gives Princess Leia's vibes in tiny gold outfit.

Kim Kardashian left fans in awe with her new photos, showing off her incredible figure in a skimpy swimwear while enjoying fun-filled moments in Italy.

The 42-year-old TV star and businesswoman posed up a storm in tiny gold bikini while enjoying a swim, reminding her fans of Princes Leia.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the American Horror Story star shared a whole host of eye-popping tiny top snaps from her holiday to Puglia, flaunting her enviable frame in a metallic gold two-piece which perfectly highlighted the reality star's toned body.

The mother-of-four's gorgeous snaps come just days after Kim updated fans on her busted shoulder over the weekend.

The Skims founder had an impromptu photoshoot in the pool by night, wearing a tiny gold lurex bikini. It's giving Princess Leia vibes.

Kim's fans weren't fussed by her less-than-faithful interpretation of the legendary look. The post itself racked up a million likes in few hours and countless complimentary comments.