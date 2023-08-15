Oliver Anthony rides viral wave of 'Rich Men North of Richmond'

Oliver Anthony announces tour following viral breakthrough.

Oliver Anthony, hailing from Farmville, Virginia, has seized the opportunity to share his musical talents with a broader audience as he embarks on a nationwide tour.



Tour's inaugural performance is scheduled for Monday in Currituck, North Carolina, and promises free admission for attendees.



The decision comes in the wake of his recent leap into the spotlight, driven by the overwhelming success of his track Rich Men North of Richmond, which garnered remarkable attention on YouTube.

This song amassed an impressive 4.5 million views and garnered more than 302,000 likes within a short span of time since its Tuesday release.

Anthony's prior release under his record label had only a fraction of the engagement.

His latest release has swiftly climbed the ranks to capture the coveted No. 1 spot on iTunes.

The artist's track Ain't Gotta Dollar is also enjoying immense popularity, securing the No. 2 position on the platform.

His monthly listener count has surged from 40,000 to an impressive 260,000, underscoring the explosive growth in his fanbase within a remarkably short period.

Between Thursday and Friday, his Instagram followers have surged by nearly 50,000, marking a remarkable shift from his previous count of fewer than 10,000.

Rich Men North of Richmond carries implicit references to political figures situated in Washington, D.C., situated over 100 miles to the north of Richmond, Virginia. This clever lyrical choice seems to have resonated with listeners, contributing to the song's swift rise to prominence.







