Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant Elvish Yadav wins Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got its winner.



Bigg Boss OTT 2 is now over. Finally, the show's lovely journey has come to a conclusion. Elvish Yadav is the show's winner. Yes, Bigg Boss OTT season 2's winner has been announced by Salman Khan as Elvish Yadav.

Elvish's journey in the production was incredible. The show has never before been won by a wild card contestant. Although the outcome was somewhat unexpected, the fans are really pleased with it.

Elvish Yadav not only took home the stunning trophy from Bigg Boss OTT 2 but also a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. On Twitter, the winner has been trending and is receiving a lot of praise.

The show's finals were Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. First runner-up Abhishek Malhan and third-place finisher Manisha Rani were announced for the competition. Fourth and fifth-place winners were Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt, respectively.

Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Aashika Bhatia, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, and the other participants from the show were all there for the grand finale.

Speaking of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal won the first season while Nishant Bhat finished as the first runner-up. Pratik Sehajpal made the decision to leave the show and enter Bigg Boss 15.