Sufjan Stevens set to Release ‘Intimate’ New Album ‘Javelin’ in October

Sufjan Stevens is going to release a new album this year.



On his upcoming album, "Javelin," due out on October 6 on Asthmatic Kitty, Sufjan Stevens adopts a "full singer-songwriter mode."

Stevens' first "intimate" album since 2015's "Carrie & Lowell" is "Javelin," which has the sad lead track "So You Are Tired."

According to a press release, “At times, [‘Javelin’] has the feel of a big team album production — but it is decidedly not: almost every sound here is the result of Stevens at home, building by himself what sometimes feels like a testament to ’70s Los Angeles studio opulence.”

Adrienne Maree Brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, and Nedelle Torrisi contribute harmony vocals, and Bryce Dessner of the National plays the guitar. The final track on the 10-song CD is a version of Neil Young's "There's a World."

Stevens will also issue "Javelin," a 48-page book showcasing his artwork, along with 10 brief essays that "offer little glimpses into loves and losses that have shaped him, and, in turn, these songs," according to Stevens.

Stevens has had a great year; his 2005 concept album "Illinois" graced the stage in a brand-new musical that made its New York City debut this summer at Bard College's Fisher Centre.