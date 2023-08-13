Jenna Dewan reveals common thing she and ex Channing Tatum bond over with daughter

Jenna Dewan fears that there will come a time when her 10-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, would not find her cool.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Dewan, 42, shared that “teenage years, in general, [scare me]” because her daughter, Everly, is “so sweet [now] and she loves to hang out with me. She enjoys my company.”

But, she added, “I’m sure that will happen, where she’s like, ‘Ugh, mom!’ I’m gonna have a hard time with that.”

Dewan was previously married to his 2006 Step Up co-star, Channing Tatum, from 2009 until 2018. The former couple had welcomed their Everly in 2013.

Recently, the Magic Mike actor was spotted by fans as he accompanied Everly and her friends, wearing a DIY shirt, giving a nod to Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero, attending Swift’s Los Angeles Eras Tour last week.

And it seems the Dewan also bonds with her daughter over the Grammy-winning musician. Describing her driving routine with Everly and her son Callum, 3, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, she said that her kids always want to play Taylor Swift.

In fact, Dewan has also attended the Eras Tour LA show on a different date as Tatum.

“It’s so fun. I have a favourite era. I love the Reputation era and I love her newer album,” Dewan told the outlet after attending the concert.

“I always say Lavender Haze is, like, one of my favourite [songs I] play over and over right now. I’m always like, ‘This is a dancer’s dream.’ This is what we all wanna dance to a little bit.”