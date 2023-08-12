Rita Ora steps out after announcing to perform at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

Rita Ora is all charged up to perform at the closing ceremony for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

Her level of excitement can also be evident in the latest post she shared on Instagram, Friday.

The songstress, 32, took to her Instagram to reveal to her fans she has an exceptional performance in store for them.

The singer showcased her jaw-dropping figure in the two-piece skimpy white bikini which featured a triangle bikini top and a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms.

In the video, she said 'Oh Ibiza Rocks Wednesday i'll be performing something really special with Joel Corry. You don't want to miss it.'

She also captioned the slew of sizzling snaps with 'Swipe for a huge announcement and some bikini pics of me on holiday. Ibiza Rocks! Performing something very special with @joelcorry on Wednesday.'

It comes as Rita was announced as one of the artists to perform at the closing ceremony of Prince Harry's 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany on September 16.

The 6th edition of The Invictus Games was founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

For the unversed, Rita and Harry have been friends for years, and the singer also attended Harry’s wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018.