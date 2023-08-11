Harry Styles' girlfriend Taylor Russell spotted after PDA in theatre

Taylor Russell steps out post PDA confirmation in theatre bar.

Harry Styles' newly confirmed girlfriend, Taylor Russell, made her first public appearance following the couple's cozy PDA revelation.

Taylor was captured exiting the National Theatre after her performance in the play "The Effect" on Thursday, accompanied by a friend.

Sporting a chic ensemble, the 28-year-old actress layered a beige trench coat over a black top, exuding a fashionable aura.

After their affectionate display on Wednesday, where Taylor and Harry were seen sharing a close moment, Taylor appeared vibrant and confident as she strolled out wearing brown lace-up shoes and carrying a large black bag along with a white baseball cap.

The spotlight also fell on Harry Styles, who discreetly attended the press night of Taylor's play at the National Theatre.

Harry Styles seemed deeply captivated by Taylor Russell's presence, leaning in close and engaging in an intimate conversation that appeared to exclude the rest of the surroundings.

Their connection was palpable as he introduced Taylor to his friend James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, both also present at the event.

This intimate encounter arrives on the heels of a month-long buildup of romantic speculation.

Taylor's attendance at Harry's Love On Tour concert in Vienna further fueled the rumors.

During the same concert, Harry encountered an unexpected mishap when he was hit in the eye by a flying object on stage.

This incident, however, did not overshadow the burgeoning connection between the two.

The duo initially ignited dating buzz when they were spotted together in London back in June.