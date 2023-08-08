John Travolta offers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to join Scientology church?

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have roped in Hollywood star John Travolta in the pair’s "Montecito Mafia" after the couple’s fallout with the Beckhams.

Insiders revealed to The Sun that the couple met up with the Grease actor for lunch at the swanky Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge.

According to sources, their lunch went smooth as the couple reportedly chatted about a couple of subjects with one being Travolta’s involvement in the questionable Church of Scientology.

"They got on extremely well," the insider spoke of their meeting.

However, the source clarified that the couple was not interested in joining Travolta in the controversial church.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed that they did meet with the actor at the above-mentioned location but added that they have since not reconnected.

Travolta’s connection to the royals does not come as a surprise as the actor famously danced with Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother, in a 1985 event at the White House.

This development comes days after news of the couple falling out with David and Victoria Beckham after it was reported that they were accused of leaking stories about the royals to the press.

Furthermore, other big names in Hollywood like George and Amal Clooney, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have distanced themselves from the pair owing to their problematic image in the press.