Celine Dion album ‘D’eux’ gets praises by Canadian and European musicians

Top Canadian and French musicians are paying respect to Celine Dion's 1995 album "D'eux," the best-selling French-language album of all time which has been written and produced by Jean-Jacques Goldman.



The television program Pour toi Céline - Tribute to the album D'eux," produced by SISMYK as a part of the Super Franco Fête, has been given the international distribution rights by Amuz Distribution. The homage will be taped on the Agora stage in the Port of Quebec on September 3 and broadcast on TVA in Quebec and the channels of the M6 Group in France.

Isabelle Boulay, Corneille, Roch Voisine, Véronic DiCaire, Mario Pelchat, Bruno Pelletier, Camille Lellouche, Amir, Christophe Willem, Élodie Frégé, Anggun, Chimène Badi, Vincent Niclo, Axelle Red, Ycare, and Anne Sila are among the performers in the homage.

The tracks from the album "D'eux" and other songs from the Goldman collaboration will be recreated by them. Some of Dion's closest associates, including Scott Price, her musical director since 2015, who will offer musical direction and be supported by musicians and backup singers from Dion's Las Vegas extravaganza, will perform on stage with the performers.

For those unversed, the Courage world tour has been postponed by Dion due to her continuous battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition. The dates were moved up from 2022.