Bella Hadid quits modelling for time being over health issues: 'I’ll be back when I’m ready'

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who's suffering from Lyme disease, has confirmed she’ll be taking a step back to focus on her health.

Bella, who's behind closed doors fighting for her health as young woman, always kept a brave face on for fans and showed up to work just like anyone else would in her situation.



Her model sister Gigi Hadid broke the news that Bella had been undergoing an intense treatment for the disease and was reportedly focus on her health.



The 26-year-old, who recently split up with her boyfriend Marc Kalman, turned to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her fight for health in her own words, saying she will be taking a step back to focus on her health. She also assured her fans: "I’ll be back when I’m ready….I miss you all so much."

She wrote a lengthy note to explain the situation and offered an update on her health: "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she wrote within the caption of an Instagram carousel post, sharing a series of images of doctors’ reports and snaps of her getting IV treatments for the disease. “Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this.



“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."

She continued: "One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today."

The model added: "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all wo th it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself."



Bella kept nohting in dark from her fans as she went on: "For the first time ever… I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain. Thank you for the patience of the incredible company’s that I work for, my supporters and the people who continued to check in. My agents Jill and Joseph for protecting me. I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express,” she writes. “Thank you to my genius Dr, and her INCREDIBLE team of nurses. I love you SO much!!! I’ll be back when I’m ready… I miss you all so much…I love you all so much.”

In another post, she shared her gratitude for the affection and love her dog, Glizzy P. Beans, gave her throughout her treatments. Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 along with her brother, Anwar, and mother Yolanda Hadid. The disease is spread by ticks.

