Lizzo accused of being ‘blindsided’ by ‘achievement after achievement’

Lizzo’s off-guard work behaviour with her team made her landed in hot waters as three of her team members accused the About Damn Time singer of sexual and racial harassments at work place and creating a hostile environment.



A source close to Lizzo's team told People magazine, "She's been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight."

The singer, 35, regarding all the allegations shared her stance via social media declaring that she is "not the villain" and that the accusations she was charged for were "too outrageous" not to address.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing," her post on Instagram began. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed."

The dancers of the Good As Hell singer’s crew filed the lawsuit on August 01, 2023 in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team lede, Shirlene Quigley.

The lawsuit, as per the outlet obtained by plaintiffs law firm, alleged that they were under immense pressure by Lizzo for touching nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and were subjected to fat shaming.