Steven Yeun discusses love for David Lynch's 'Mulholland Drive'

Steven Yeun, widely acclaimed for his remarkable performances, has solidified his position as a prominent actor through collaborations with esteemed directors like Bong Joon-ho and Jordan Peele.

From his successful TV run in "The Walking Dead" to his recent acclaimed role in Jordan Peele's "Nope," Yeun's filmography continues to impress.

This year, Yeun captivated audiences once again with the A24-produced Netflix series "Beef," a black comedy that explores the lives of Asian Americans, starring opposite Ali Wong.

As a cinephile, Yeun has expressed admiration for actors and filmmakers from various eras. In particular, he credits David Lynch's complex neo-noir masterpiece, "Mulholland Drive," as a profound influence on his life and career.

He described the film as a "nerdiest experience," appreciating its ability to toy with the audience's minds and expand his understanding of the medium. Naomi Watts' breakout performance left a lasting impact on Yeun, showcasing the limitless potential of a powerful role.

Directed by Lynch, "Mulholland Drive" remains a crucially important cinematic milestone that delves into the depths of the American psyche. It serves as an iconic love letter to Los Angeles and cinema, immersing viewers in a dark world of enigmatic mysteries.