Harry Styles sends fans in a frenzy with 'Olivia' tattoo

As they say, 'some marks are forever', which aptly suits the recent discovery of tattoo of Olivia Wilde's name on the thigh of her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.
The British heartthrob was on vacation in Italy after his Love on Tour wrap-up and was joined by his best friends, including Victoria's Secret lingerie model Jacquelyn Jablonski and host James Corden.
But, with the wrap-up of the As It Was crooner's two-years long tour, his relationship with his co-star also died down.
Meanwhile, the internet was in a frenzy, speculating that the 29-year-old still has some feelings for his ex despite reports of a fling with Emily Ratajkowski.
"I know that's right," one fan gushed over the tattoo.
Another stressed the excitement of the revelation should be in vain as the pair parted ways.
"It's not new he had it over a year ago. They broke up months ago. It's obviously old."
Styles and Wilde relationship became public in Jan 2021 but the duo separated before their film Don't Worry Darling hit the big screen.
King Charles has been warned that 'disaster-in-waiting' for royals
Cardi B's latest response was triggered by a concertgoer spilling his drink on her
Selena Gomez leaves fans in awe as she appears in pink bikini during sunny boat trip
Meghan Markle has a strong backing from her friends amid crisis
Meghan Markle has made better friends amid losing Hollywood A-Listers
Prince Louis royal moniker was placed by Queen Elizabeth II