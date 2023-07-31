Harry Styles sends fans in a frenzy with 'Olivia' tattoo

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles dated for nearly two years

As they say, 'some marks are forever', which aptly suits the recent discovery of tattoo of Olivia Wilde's name on the thigh of her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The British heartthrob was on vacation in Italy after his Love on Tour wrap-up and was joined by his best friends, including Victoria's Secret lingerie model Jacquelyn Jablonski and host James Corden.

But, with the wrap-up of the As It Was crooner's two-years long tour, his relationship with his co-star also died down.

Meanwhile, the internet was in a frenzy, speculating that the 29-year-old still has some feelings for his ex despite reports of a fling with Emily Ratajkowski.

"I know that's right," one fan gushed over the tattoo.

Another stressed the excitement of the revelation should be in vain as the pair parted ways.

"It's not new he had it over a year ago. They broke up months ago. It's obviously old."

Styles and Wilde relationship became public in Jan 2021 but the duo separated before their film Don't Worry Darling hit the big screen.