Harry Styles enjoys boat ride along with James Corden

Harry Style enjoys a boat ride along with friend James Corden

Harry Styles was spotted enjoying a boat ride in Bolsena, Italy along with his friends James Corden and Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski. The British singer proudly displayed his tattoos as he decided to take off his checkered shirt to enjoy the sunshine.

Meanwhile, Jacquelyn ensured she'd get an even tan in a string black bikini as she was joined by her fiancee and close friend of Harry, Xander Ritz who is also a lacrosse player.

Joining the small party was ex-late night host James Corden as well as his wife, Julia. The couple took off for Italy after they permanently moved back to the UK following James' resignation from his job as host on The Late Late Show.

The group it seems are taking some time away from work as they were spotted making their way to Lake Bolsena which is the largest volcanic lake in Europe. Harry should be well acquainted with his surroundings since it has been reported that he owns property near Bolsena in Civita di Bagnoregio.

They spent their time enjoying some pizzas before they set off on the boat and Harry took control of the wheel for the ride. The singer rolled up his khaki shorts while soaking in the sun to get a more even tan.