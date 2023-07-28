Ariana Grande's ex-partner Dalton Gomez 'still trying to make things work' between them

Ariana Grande is now dating actor Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande estranged partner Dalton Gomez has been making efforts to make things work between them despite knowing that she is now with Ethan Slater.

Earlier this month, news about Ariana and Dalton separation came out. Now, the American singer is making headlines for dating Ethan from the Wicked. Her husband is aware of their relationship but he is still trying to make things right with her.

Dalton, according to the sources, is giving her space.

“Although Dalton knows Ariana has moved on with Ethan, he still hasn’t given up hope that they can make things work. On one hand, Dalton wants to give Ariana her space, but on the other, he’s been trying to remain in contact with her", sources told US magazine.

Ariana, 30 and Dalton, 27 tied the knot in May 2021. Two years after their marriage, the couple parted ways. Where the singer feels to have moved on, her ex-husband is having difficulty accepting reality.

Sources further mentioned: “What they had was the real deal and he’s still coming to terms with the fact that they’ve split."

“His friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he’s still holding out that him and Ariana will get back together", added sources.

