Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial reexamined in new documentary: Watch

Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp's trial has been reexamined in a new documentary one year after the judgment in the case that captured the world’s attention.

The trailer for Depp v. Heard, a three-part documentary "examining the infamous defamation case, was released on Wednesday.



The documentary, directed by Emma Cooper, "shows both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society," according to the description.

The new docuseries has the "goal of presenting a neutral overview of what happens when the court of public opinion starts to overshadow reality," according to an article.



Since the trial, there have been several documentaries about the case, plus a Tubi original movie titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor, Acquaman actress and others testified during the defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, in April, 2022.

A seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women reached a verdict in the Virginia trial on June 1, 2022, siding mostly with Depp.

Depp won all three counts of defamation concerning a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages. Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in damages.