Prince William, Kate Middleton lose local support at Windsor. Here’s why

file footage

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton may be popular royals but seem to have lost some support near their Windsor home after the launch of a playground that charges parents to visit with their kids.



The New York Post reported earlier this month that a new playground, named Adventure Play, had opened up near the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Adelaide Cottage, and charged parents £12-£16 to enter the ground and watch their kids play for just session that lasts about two hours.

The entry fee incensed locals, with many taking to social media to voice their disdain and even blaming William and Kate for ‘overcharging’ them.

One naysayer blasted the cost on an Instagram post promoting the park, writing: “There is a cost-of-living crisis, read the room. Can we not get the King to subsidize this!?”

“Whoever came up/approved this pricing structure needs a reality check and quite obviously couldn’t care less about children from struggling families,” another added, with one user also asking: “How could you guys get this so wrong?!”

The Palace has since responded to the backlash, with reps telling NYP that “the park is run by Windsor Great Park and isn’t in anyway managed or run by The Prince and Princess of Wales.”

The royal spokesperson also defended the prices, saying: “We listened to feedback during our testing sessions, and this feedback is reflected in the price set.”

“The prices set allow us to limit visitor numbers for the allocated session times to ensure all guests can enjoy the experience in a fully relaxed and un-congested way,” they continued, also assuring critics that they “will keep our prices under review.”