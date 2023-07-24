Harry Styles fan attends a series of concerts, creating unforgettable memories before facing deafness

In a heartwarming tale of music and determination, Canadian Harry Styles superfan Nicole Meyers is passionately making the most of the pop star's music before facing a challenging health condition that threatens her hearing.

Nicole Meyers, who spoke to CBC News' The National, expressed her admiration for the former One Direction member, emphasizing the joy he has brought into her life through his music.

"He's just brought so much fun into my life, and I love his music," Meyers said, referring to the 29-year-old One Direction alum, before revealing her health situation. She shared, "So I have two brain tumors, one on each cochlear nerve. It means that I will eventually lose my hearing."

For someone who is deeply passionate about music, the prognosis is particularly challenging. "I love listening to music, obviously. I love Harry Styles," Meyers said. "Music's a big part of my life, so it scares me. I don't want to be deaf, I don't want to lose my hearing."

Despite the difficulty in obtaining tickets for Harry Styles' Love on Tour shows, Meyers has been fortunate enough to attend four concerts. She reminisced, "I went to one in Toronto, I went to one in California, and I just recently went to London and saw him at Wembley [Stadium] twice."

Seeing Styles perform live has been a transformative experience for her. "It just gets better, each time," Meyers expressed. "And my closest friends, I've met because of being a Harry fan. It's just brought so many important things into my life and memories I'll remember forever."

The Love on Tour journey for Harry Styles spanned more than two years, taking him across continents and delighting fans around the world. The tour culminated in a final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where an emotional Styles addressed the massive crowd in Italian, sharing what the tour meant to him.