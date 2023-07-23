'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 2 to debut 'Subspace Rhapsody' musical

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is preparing to dazzle fans with an unprecedented musical episode in its upcoming season.

The exciting revelation took place during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where attendees were treated to a teaser video for the episode titled "Subspace Rhapsody."

Throughout the second season of Strange New Worlds, hints of the cast members' musical talents have been dropped, with Celia Rose Gooding's Uhura impressing viewers with her vocal abilities when using tones to activate alien technology. Now, with the musical episode, fans will have the chance to hear her showcase her impressive high notes, as evident in the teaser video.

"Subspace Rhapsody" will feature original songs crafted by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce from the rock band Letters to Cleo. Fans familiar with Hanley's work in the cult film Josie and the Pussycats can anticipate her contribution to the Star Trek universe with excitement.

Set as episode 9 of the second season, "Subspace Rhapsody" is scheduled to debut exclusively on Paramount+ on August 3, accompanied by a special poster unveiled during the event.

The Star Trek Comic-Con panel also brought further delights for attendees, including a new clip from the highly-anticipated final season of Star Trek: Discovery and a trailer for season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, premiering on September 7 on Paramount+.