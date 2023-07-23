Beyoncé boosted JAY-Z 'dull' career after marriage, 50 Cent hits out

50 Cent is taking a shot at JAY-Z again when he recently implied the hip-hop star's accolades were mainly due to his association with Beyoncé.
Talking to XXL, the 48-year-old said, "It's okay for the award shows not to give me the trophies. Even JAY-Z's career, you can look at that and say the association to Beyoncé is when he started to received the 16, 17 Grammys, since he's been with Beyoncé. And you go, prior to that… [he had] one. That came with the association."
The 48-year-old added, "You see [Jay and Beyoncé's] kids already have Grammys. They don't sing yet. They don't sing. They don't rap yet. And, they already have Grammys and shit. So, they say, 'Give them this trophy so we can secure that they're coming — to the awards show.'"
"It meant that much to the culture they just gave them the things," the rap star suggests the power couple's plethora of laurels is nothing but a PR scam.
