Johnny Depp's latest artwork inspired by dark period and iconic photoshoot

The famous actor Johnny Depp made $3.6 million when he released his first art collection called "Friends & Heroes" last year.



Now, he has shared more of his artwork with the world. He revealed a new self-portrait, "Five", inspired by the dark period, at Castle Fine Art.



In a video interview, Johnny Depp explained that the portrait was inspired by a photograph of himself taken by photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino during a Christian Dior Perfumes photoshoot in 2015.

Depp explained, "This self-portrait — it was created at a time that was … let'slet's say a bit dark, a bit confusing. I looked at it, and I don'tdon't know why; I thought it needed something else. It needed further … information."

He revealed that he painted the portrait in Ralph Steadman's studio around 2021, reports People magazine.

The portrait is painted like his debut artwork, the "Friends and Hereos" art series.



The Captain Jacksparrow actor continued, "The number 'five' is written because I was entering the fifth year of madness."

It was reported earlier that Depp immersed himself in artwork as a means of creative healing in 2021 and returned to the project in 2023 before publicly sharing it.

Depp confessed that doing a self-portrait is uncomfortable, adding that everything one does is a self-portrait in one way or another.

Johnny Depp has pledged to donate some of the money from the sale of artwork will be donated to a non-profit organization Mental Health America.