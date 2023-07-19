Why are Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd still filming amid SAG-AFTRA strike

As actors continue to halt working in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike, Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd are continuing to film their upcoming movie.



The Wednesday actress, 20, and the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, 54, will be starring together in the new movie, Death of a Unicorn.

According to Variety, 39 independent productions, which are not tied to Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers companies, have been granted permission to carry on with their productions. And A24 is one of the 39 productions continuing to film their ongoing projects.

The SAG-AFTRA strike had joined the ongoing strike by Writers Guild of America which started in May after they failed to reach an agreement over their working conditions, fair payments and job security.

When their demands were not met, they went on strike and SAG-AFTRA joined it against the film and TV companies in 43 years on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The actors' guild faces issues with artificial intelligence, streaming revenue sharing, and basic increases in minimums to keep pace with inflation.

As for Death of a Unicorn, it will be directed by Alex Scharfman, who will also pen the script. Per ComicBook.com, filming is set to begin in Hungary in a few week's time.

The plot will revolve around Ortega and Rudd’s characters (Ridley and Elliot, respectively) who run over a unicorn on their way home. The duo then brings it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO.

The release date for the movie has not yet been set.