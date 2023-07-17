Nicole Cage cancels plan to attend Montreal's Film Festival due to SAG-AFTRA strike

Nicholas Cage was going to be honoured with Fantasia's Cheval Noir career achievement award

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage will not be attending the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal.

supposedly, Cage was going to attend the world premiere of Sympathy for the Devil, directed by Yuval Adler’s on July 22.

The actor was also expected to receive the Cheval Noir career achievement award at Fantasia.

The official website of Fantasia updated fans about his absence. They wrote: “We’re sad to announce that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Nicolas Cage will no longer be able to attend the festival next weekend.”

They further mentioned that the will keep on updating their website if any other guest decides to ditch the Montreal’s film festival.

“We’ll be updating our website regularly as we receive news from other announced guests while circumstances evolve. Our hearts are with the actors, as well as with the WGA, and we hope to see the unions get a fair deal soon.”

The Reinfield actor’s absence from the film festival will be a great disappointment for fans.

Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival is set to take place on July 20 to August 9, reports Variety.