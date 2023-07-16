K-pop group Twice explain how they’re different from when they debuted

Jeongyeon claimed that the bigger stadiums allowed Twice to see how far they have come

K-pop girl group Twice sat down for an interview with USA Today to discuss how they’ve changed since their debut and their impressive achievements. The girls have just wrapped up the North American leg of their Ready To Be tour.

They recently managed to make history with their world tour by becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The members revealed how the tour has been giving them the chance to show different aspects of themselves.

"We have a live band for the first time. We have our solos for the first time when we’re very used to doing things in units.”

Jihyo explained how at this point in their careers, they can work in several different genres. “Ever since debut, we’ve been trying many different genres. We are able to prepare a lot of different performances and stages. We can be touching. We can be very cool. We can be cute. We can do a lot of these things.”

For Nayeon, it’s their ambition. “As we continue to have more experiences, I feel that responsibility on my shoulders, I feel more ambitious.”

Jeongyeon claimed that the bigger stadiums allowed them to see how far they have come. “As we become the older generation of K-pop girl groups, we are able to perform in bigger and bigger stadiums. From that, we are able to recognize and see how much we have grown.”

For Momo, it’s: “In the beginning when we had our first concert, we were more nervous. These days, we are able to move more freely out and show the fans even more.”

For Dahyun, it’s the ability to have more of a say in their music. “Nowadays, we are able to participate more in discussing about the concerts, albums, even writing our own songs and even the concepts about outfits, hair and makeup.”