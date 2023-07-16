Prince Harry labeled an ‘adult-sized toddler’ constantly having ‘temper tantrums’

Prince Harry is standing accused of behaving like an ‘adult-sized toddler’ constantly having ‘temper tantrums’.



Daniela Elser, expert and columnist, issued these claims and statements about the Duke of Sussex.

According to News.com.au, Elser took a jab at Prince Harry's empathisers by saying: “For those who think Harry deserves sainthood and to have a new Ben and Jerry’s flavour named after him, such has been his noble suffering at his reptilian family’s hands and his bravery in speaking his truth – those supporters only feel more strongly about him now.”

Before concluding she also went on to say, “And for those people who see the duke as an adult-sized toddler having an extended tantrum, a man who went full turncoat and made millions betraying his family in the process – then again, these projects, for many, just confirmed that view too.”

These accusations have come in response to Prince Harry’s docuseries with Netflix and public admissions to Oprah about being ‘mistreated’ all his life.