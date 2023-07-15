Prince George ‘knows the drill’ of being an heir to the throne by now

Prince George is now able to ease to into the responsibilities of being an heir to the throne despite having the most unique experiences of upbringing in the royal family.

His parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been involved in their children’s lives, making sure that they have an active role as parents.



While there the upbringing of the Wales’ children is different from his predecessors, his grandfather King Charles and great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, George’s parents are well aware that he is the future king and there needs to be balance maintained.

“It’s a massive balancing act,” one palace insider told People Magazine.

The source added that the Prince and Princess of Wales “are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible.”

While the young royal is in comparatively normal circumstances, he is also “dipping into duties as a future monarch. He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy.”

Furthermore, George, who seems to be a shy kid in public, actually has a sense of humour.

According to a close friend of the royal family, the young prince, who is second in line to the throne, was a “cracking lad,” via People Magazine.



British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta has dressed all three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to her, George “knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever.”



The nine-year-old royal has been seen out and about with his parents, especially Prince William at sporting events, embracing his “really sporty” side.

George has taken up rugby which Kate once revealed was because he is “tall” and “has the physique.”

Arrieta added that it’s “something that’s been encouraged from an early age.”