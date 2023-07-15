Christopher Nolan on avoiding modern technology and 'hand delivering' film scripts

The Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan discussed why he is not a fan of modern technology even though his movies do not reflect it.

Nolan while chatting with the Hollywood Reporter amid promotions of his highly anticipated film, also stunned his fans by revealing he personally goes and delivers his film scripts to actors and does not use email.

The famed director said he avoids distractions by not using modern technology. "I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get," he said.

"It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me,” Nolan added.

He went on to speak about how technology steals the right to privacy by revealing that he hand delivers his scripts to cast members himself.

"People will say, 'Why do you work in secrecy?' Well, it’s not secrecy, it’s privacy," Nolan said, explaining, "It’s being able to try things, to make mistakes, to be as adventurous as possible."

Nolan personally delivered the scripts of his latest work, the biographical thriller film about Godfather of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, to the whole cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy revealed that Nolan called him “out of the blue" about the movie and then showed up at his home.

"In classic Chris style, he flew from L.A. to give me the actual script," the Peaky Blinders star said, adding, "you never get anything on email. He has to give you the physical copy."