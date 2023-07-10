Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles loses $1 million and jewelry in burglary

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has experienced a harrowing burglary at her Los Angeles home, losing of approximately $1 million in cash and jewelry.

Tine, 69, discovered her misfortune when an acquaintance visited her estate. It was then revealed that thieves had absconded with a safe filled with valuables.

The entrepreneur also alerted the police about a vandal on her property in April. At the time of the incident, Tina was reportedly out of town.

Local law enforcement is rigorously investigating the matter, searching for potential video footage and questioning neighbours. As of now, the details regarding how the intruders managed to enter the property and flee with the vault remain obscure.

Tina shares her home with her husband, Richard Lawson, 76. Following the April incident, both Tina and Richard chose not to press charges or file a report. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during these unsettling episodes.

Beyonce, her husband, Jay-Z, and their three children are currently in Toronto, Canada, where the singer is dazzling fans with her Renaissance tour.