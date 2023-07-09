Robyn Lawley no more ‘attracted’ to Hollywood actor Leonardi DiCaprio

Australian supermodel Robyn Lawley has recently revealed she’s no more attracted to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio after meeting him at a party a few years ago.



Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald on July 9, Robyn revealed she was a “huge fan” of the Titanic star but then one moment changed her perspective.

“My celebrity crush growing up was Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic,” said the 33-year-old.

Robyn recalled, “I got to meet him at a party in LA when I was 27 and stared at him like a weirdo!”

“After that, I wasn't attracted to him,” confessed the model.

She added, “It had the opposite effect.”

Robyn disclosed about her celebrity crush after she spoke up about the importance of inclusivity at runway shows on social media.

“I've always viewed the necessary need for diversity on runways! As a teenage girl I starved myself for years to walk down a stupid ideal of someone else's!” she wrote.

Robyn stated, “I should have just accepted health over their desires. But they should have also made clothes larger than size six or zero.”

“Glad to see change happening,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Robyn came into limelight in 2006 after her photo appeared in teen magazine, Dolly. At 18, she signed to a modelling agency.

In 2011, Robyn became the first ever “plus-size model” in Vogue Australia’s 52-year-history to got featured in the magazine’s editorial fashion spread.

Later, she got an international modelling career, featuring on the cover of Vogue Italia, Elle France and GQ Australia.