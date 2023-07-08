 
Saturday July 08, 2023
Rihanna flashes her baby bump while out and about in LA

By Web Desk
July 08, 2023
Rihanna proudly displayed her baby bump as enjoyed some alone time in Los Angeles. She donned a laid-back all black get-up which included a cardigan and sweatpants over a bra top.

The Umbrella singer, who is awaiting the arrival of her second child with her beau A$AP Rocky, also donned a pair of shades to protect her eyes from the sun. She stepped out in the West Hollywood heat with a pair of leather loafers with stone detailing on the sole.

She matched the red detailing on the sleeve of her cardigan with a bold red lip. To balance out her lip colour, she went for a simple dewy makeup look with a light touch of blush on her cheeks.

She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a tennis necklace while her braided hair was pulled up in a half updo.

The singer previously shared a sweet picture of Rocky with their first child RZA as they took a trip to Barbados, her native country. While staying at a luxurious villa, the trio enjoyed snow cones while playing around in the pool, according to Rihanna’s Instagram posts.