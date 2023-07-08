Rihanna flashes her baby bump while out and about in LA

Rihanna proudly displayed her baby bump as enjoyed some alone time in Los Angeles. She donned a laid-back all black get-up which included a cardigan and sweatpants over a bra top.
The Umbrella singer, who is awaiting the arrival of her second child with her beau A$AP Rocky, also donned a pair of shades to protect her eyes from the sun. She stepped out in the West Hollywood heat with a pair of leather loafers with stone detailing on the sole.
She matched the red detailing on the sleeve of her cardigan with a bold red lip. To balance out her lip colour, she went for a simple dewy makeup look with a light touch of blush on her cheeks.
She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a tennis necklace while her braided hair was pulled up in a half updo.
The singer previously shared a sweet picture of Rocky with their first child RZA as they took a trip to Barbados, her native country. While staying at a luxurious villa, the trio enjoyed snow cones while playing around in the pool, according to Rihanna’s Instagram posts.
