King Charles presented with the Honours of Scotland 'Crown Jewels'

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday, which is essentially the monarch's Scottish coronation.



Charles, 74, was presented with the Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) and his son Prince William, along with his wife Princess Kate, was there to watch the proceedings.

The Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State travelled to the cathedral by car under military guard.

Royal family turned to their official social media handles to share moments from King Charles III's Scottish coronations, captioning: "His Majesty was presented with the Honours of Scotland."

It continued: "The King and Queen, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, have attended the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral, during which His Majesty was presented with the Honours of Scotland.

"The Honours of Scotland are considered as the Scottish Crown Jewels, made up of the Crown, the Sceptre and the new Elizabeth Sword."

The Prince and Princess of Wales also hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, and so it seems only fitting that they were in attendance.



Kate looked elegant in a royal blue coat dress by Catherine Walker, one of her go-to designers and she paired the beautiful piece with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She also co-ordinated her bag and heels with her outfit.



While William appeared with the medals on his chest, which are for the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and Coronation Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle Mantle and Collar with the 'St Andrew'.

The King and Queen kicked off Royal Week on Monday, with Charles participating in the Ceremony of the Keys at the palace, and joining former sailors aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia to mark 25 years since she arrived in Edinburgh.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, are continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending a special week in Scotland each year, known locally as Royal Week, according to the royal website.

