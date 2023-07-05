Kate Middleton, Prince William appear in playful mood at King Charles' big day in Scotland

Prince William and his sweet wife Kate Middleton attracted massive attention with their public display of affection at King Charles' Coronation Celebration in Scotland on Wednesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stole the show with their latest appearance together, with Kate giving William a gentle tap on the behind as they joined Charles and Camilla for the King's Scottish Coronation.

Kate looked gorgeous in a royal blue coat dress by Catherine Walker, one of her go-to designers and she paired the beautiful piece with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She also co-ordinated her bag and heels with her outfit.



Princess Kate, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, joined other senior royals including her husband the Prince and Charles and Camilla for a regal procession through Edinburgh.



The couple joined Camilla to watch on as Charles was presented with the Crown of Scotland during his Scottish Coronation at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The ceremony, at St Giles' Cathedral, is a key part of Royal Week, with Charles and Camilla undertaking several engagements in Scotland.

Kate was in a playful mood - at one point in the service, whispering in William's ear and tapping her husband gently on the behind.

William and Kate appeared in Edinburgh for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication held in honour of the King’s crowning. Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, are continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending a special week in Scotland each year, known locally as Royal Week, according to the royal website.