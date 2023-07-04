Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky react to split rumours

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have dismissed rumors that they are separating.
The couple issued a statement on Instagram which said, "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."
The statement added "we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part".
It said: "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
According to Mirror, the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her real estate mogul husband met at a nightclub in 1994 and got married two years later.
The couple have have three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle has a daughter Farrah, 34, from her previous relationship with Guraish Aldjufrie.
Citing a report in People Magazine, Mirror reported that a source close to the family claimed the pair split and that the couple has been separated for a while but were still living together.
It said the family shot to fame after appearing on the first series of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010.
