Queen Camilla medically unfit to accompany King Charles?

Queen Camilla has been criticized for being absent from important royal engagements. The wife of King Charles was targeted by royal fans who are considered loyal to Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Her critics said she has developed a tendency of blanking Charles and bailing out last minute from royal duties.

Media's silence on her absence from the King Charles's recent engagement also sparked speculations whether it knows anything that public doesn't. They tabloid media has been accused of covering up something regarding Camilla.

They said that the British public funds her lavish lifestyle and has a right to know why she has been absent from royal engagements.

Camilla was once again nowhere to be found when King Charles was greeted by crowds as he arrived in Scotland for a special week of events.

According to BBC, The monarch met two Fair Queens in Bo'ness, Falkirk, before travelling to Edinburgh where he was presented with the keys to the city.

Defending Camilla's absence from recent engagement, a royal observer said, "Lots of stuff going on about Queen Camilla being absent again."

Royal commentator, known as According2Taz, said it's believed that Camilla has hurt her back. "It was obvious at the Coronation from the way she walking, same as the Concert and even recently at Trooping. She is walking slowly, she has a slight slump to her neck and back,"

"This is why she’s looked rather grumpy at several engagements, I believe she’s been feeling uncomfortable. Whether she’s had a fall, an operation, something has been off with her posture since last year. That’s why I believe she’s taking it easy again," said the commentator.