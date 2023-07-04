Heather Locklear walks on building ledge in concerning new images

Heather Locklear displays erratic behavior as she talks to herself and walks on building ledge

Heather Locklear, the 61-year-old Melrose Place actress, was observed displaying erratic behavior in Malibu, California last Thursday, raising significant concerns about her well-being.

The TV star has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health problems, and a photo shows her attempting to balance on an office building's ledge while wearing flip-flops and holding onto pillars for stability.

Concerned acquaintances fear that Locklear may have resumed drinking after undergoing several rehabilitation programs.

According to DailyMail, Locklear was seen arriving for an undisclosed appointment at around 1 pm, dropped off by a man believed to be her fiancé, former motocross racer Chris Heisser.

After spending an hour inside, Locklear emerged from the building and left Heisser waiting in his car.

She was then observed walking along the ledge of the building and running across the street.

Locklear was wearing army fatigue sweatpants and an off-the-shoulder T-shirt.

In a video, Locklear appeared bewildered while sitting at the top of the steps and reading from her personal journal. At one point, she became visibly angry and gestured animatedly at something written in the diary before putting it back in her purse.

She remained seated for a considerable period, presumably lost in thought. While attempting to balance herself, Locklear looked anxious and held onto pillars to avoid falling into the parking lot and dumpster below.

After spending well over an hour alone, Locklear eventually ran over to her fiancé, Chris Heisser, who had waited patiently in the car, and the two drove away together in his SUV.