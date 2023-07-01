‘My Name’ actress Han So Hee to appear in Jungkook’s solo MV

Jungkook is set to release his digital solo single named 'Seven' on July 14th

South Korean actress Han So Hee is reportedly set to appear in the upcoming solo music video from K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook. Both of their agencies have responded briefly to the report.

The news outlet OSEN released a report on July 1st claiming the My Name actress would star in his official solo debut. They further added that she wrapped up filming for the music video earlier this same month in Los Angeles before making her way back to Korea on June 22nd.

Soon after the report, Jungkook’s company BigHit Music responded saying: “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So Hee will be appearing in BTS’s Jungkook’s solo music video.”

Meanwhile, So Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment claimed: “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So Hee will appear in Jungkook’s music video.”

Members of the group BTS are currently on a hiatus as they focus on their solo music and partnerships. Jungkook is not the first member to be coming out with solo music after the hiatus, as Jin released The Astronaut, J-Hope released On The Street feat J. Cole, RM came out with Indigo and Jimin released Face.

