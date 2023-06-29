Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh to come on-board with Ajay Devgn in 'Singham Again'

'Singham Again' is expected to to release next year on Independence Day

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh might join Ajay Devgn in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Both Akshay and Ranveer have been a part of Rohit’s cop universe by featuring in Sooryavanshi and Simmba.

Therefore, sources claim that the two are expected to star in the upcoming cop film Singham Again in their respective roles.

“Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi arrives at a key juncture in Singham Again much like Singham in Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He is the ATS chief in this cop universe and has a key role in the investigation”, added sources.

He will be joining Ajay Devgn on the mission at a crucial juncture.”

On the other hand, sources further added: “Simmba is the most outlandish character in the Rohit Shetty universe, and the filmmaker knows exactly what he wants from this track.”

“He has stitched all the plot points keeping the strengths of the cops in his universe and is now all ready to take the film on floors.”

Besides Akshay and Ranveer, reports also claim that Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal will also be playing a vital role in the upcoming action-thriller.

Ace director Rohit made his successful cop universe with three blockbuster films: Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again shoot will commence by the end of 2023. The film is expected to go on floors on Independence Day in 2024, reports News 18.