Phoebe Waller-Bridge knocks out Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones 5', but why?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge called the moment 'glorious' in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a blast on Indiana Jones 5 set as she revealed once a scripted punch to Harrison Ford made her feel triumphant.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 37-year-old said her character punch to Indy in the film intensity knocks out the icon.

"It's such a brilliant cut, and it's such an excellently scripted moment. And particularly because there's so much fighting and left hooks and all that stuff all the way through the film, when she's just fighting the bad guys," Waller-Bridge added.

"But to have to level a punch to the hero of the film... It was glorious, because it was so funny."

The British star also cheekily said that audiences loved the scene at the screenings.

However, the actor added she expected the viewers to understand her decision at that moment.

"Underneath, it really had heart and emotion. And that's really a testament to Jim [Mangold, director] and the Butterworths [Jez and John-Henry] for writing a moment like that. I hope the audience understands why she does it."