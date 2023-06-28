Liam Neeson unleashes fury in explosive trailer for ‘Retribution’: Watch

Liam Neeson is caught in a thrilling chase yet again in his new thriller 'Retribution'

On Wednesday, the official trailer for Liam Neeson's newest movie, Retribution, was released, showcasing the actor's signature style of high-octane action scenes, complete with car chases and explosive stunts.

In the movie, Neeson plays Matt Turner, who receives a warning from an anonymous caller about a bomb placed under his car seat. This sets off a thrilling chase across the city as Turner races to complete a series of brutal demands.

However, things take a deadly turn when Turner realizes that the bomb will detonate if he or his children leave the car, forcing him to follow the cryptic commands in a desperate attempt to save his family.

“Listen very carefully, or I kill you” the distorted voice booms eerily over Turner’s phone in the trailer. Neeson's character receives a chilling instruction to open his glovebox, which reveals a weapon he is supposed to use to kill his friend in a nearby car.

However, Turner refuses to comply and tosses the weapon out of the car, causing his friend's vehicle to explode. The anonymous voice then declares, "You're a murderer now, Matt."

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, and Embeth Davidtz.

Despite previously revealing to Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that his age was causing him to consider retirement from action movies, Neeson's upcoming projects suggest otherwise. Along with Retribution, he is set to star in several other films, such as In the Land of Saints and Sinners and Thug.