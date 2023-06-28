Author calls for intense scrutiny of King Charles

Journalist Omid Scobie has called for scrutiny of King Charles in a new piece published in inews.co.uk.

In the piece titled, "King Charles deserves to be scrutinised as heavily as politicians – just like Harry and Meghan were," the co-author of "Finding Freedom" detailed the scandals that involved the monarch before the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last year.





"Explosive revelations from a top political editor had uncovered dubious financial contributions being made to one of his charities, leading many to question the ethics behind the millions being raised," wrote the journalist who is accused of being loyal to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



He added, "For the late Queen’s son, the stories threatened to stain his own legacy and bring shame to the institution of the monarchy – particularly when a Palace aide was forced to publicly pledge that Charles would “never again accept” bags of cash to his charities."



Omid Scobie, who has dismissed claims that he is friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, went on to remind people that another scandal involving one of Charles’ charities and a Saudi billionaire, resulted in an investigation being launched by London’s Metropolitan Police Service, in which two men were questioned under caution."

He said, "the months this year when the Duchess of Sussex had not been seen or heard in public certainly didn’t stop dozens of stories being written about her every day. The king, whose foundation has been caught up in a criminal investigation, on the other hand, curiously hasn’t appeared to evoke much interest from many of those who dedicate their lives to covering the Royal Family."



Scobie said that his upcoming book "Endgame" does not only look at the successes but also the failures of the royals.

He also praised Prince William for his new project aimed at ending homelessness and went on to highlight the media's discriminations towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of their New York car chase by paparazzi photographers.

"Paparazzi car chase in New York was furiously poked for holes within minutes of it breaking, but coverage of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s tax payer-funded motorcade tragically taking the life of an elderly woman hasn’t been the focus of dozens of opinion pieces," he added.

