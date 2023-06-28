David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan cast as Clark Kent, Lois Lane in 'Superman: Legacy'

'Superman: Legacy' is set to release on July 11, 2025

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been finalized as the new Clark Kent and Lois Lane in upcoming Superman: Legacy.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros, under the new DC mantle, confirmed taking on board David and Rachel as the new star cast for the next Superman part that will be releasing in 2025.

Filmmaker James Gunn also confirmed the casting of the duo on his Twitter handle. According to him, his new leads are “not only incredible actors but also wonderful people.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, James will be writing and directing the new film while taking in a few ideas from the All-Star Superman comic series, written by Frank Quitely and Grant Morrison.

The new development came after OG Henry Cavill announced that he will not be returning to the Superman franchise. However, there were rumours of him suiting up again as the superhero.

In a statement, he added: "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is expected to go on floors on July 11, 2025.