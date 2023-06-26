Piers Morgan wishes Sarah Ferguson ‘speedy recovery’ after cancer diagnosis

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to the reports that Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer.



Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan commented on The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson’s tweet, saying “Very sorry to hear this. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery @SarahTheDuchess.”

Earlier, The Sun revealed Sarah has had a "successful" operation after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London.

It is believed she needed a major operation and was only discharged Sunday morning after six days of medical care.

The report further claims currently, Sarah Ferguson is believed to be resting at home with her family in Windsor.

The publication also quoted a spokesman for Sarah said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”