Abhishek Bachchan refused to do all signed projects after 'Housefull 3'

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he refused to do all the films that he had already signed after Housefull 3.
In conversation with ETimes, Abhishek added: “I was very complacent. I was getting great work, great money, all the films were becoming superhits. But I knew I wasn’t pushing myself.”
The Dasvi actor went on to say: “You should never think that I can sleep-walk through a film! No, you’re not meant to sleep-walk through a film because people are putting hard-earned money on you! You have to have sleepless nights. Somewhere, that’s the price you pay as an actor for your gift.”
“When it stops meaning that, and it comes easily to you, you’ve started your downward trajectory, and that’s the space I was in. So, I said, let me stop.”
Amitabh Bachchan’s son revealed that when he decided to stop for a while, he returned all the amount he received from the makers of the films he had already signed.
“Whichever films I had signed that time, which hadn’t started, I returned the signing amounts to them. I told them I need to re-evaluate things, I took that time off, I came back and started selecting work which gave me sleepless nights."
On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up to work with Remo D’ Souza and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, reports News 18.
Sources close to Spotify said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not meet the productivity benchmark required to...
Prince Harry is allegedly unable to accept his lowering popularity adoration and public life
The hitmaker was emotional during his performance as he struggled with his Tourette's symptoms
As King he has to be careful because they are toxic
Nicola Peltz shared a sweet throwback to her wedding with Brooklyn Beckham along with her sweet message
Rajpal Yadav has a daughter with his late first wife