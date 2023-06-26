Abhishek Bachchan refused to do all signed projects after 'Housefull 3'

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star in Remo D'Souza directorial film next

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he refused to do all the films that he had already signed after Housefull 3.

In conversation with ETimes, Abhishek added: “I was very complacent. I was getting great work, great money, all the films were becoming superhits. But I knew I wasn’t pushing myself.”

The Dasvi actor went on to say: “You should never think that I can sleep-walk through a film! No, you’re not meant to sleep-walk through a film because people are putting hard-earned money on you! You have to have sleepless nights. Somewhere, that’s the price you pay as an actor for your gift.”

“When it stops meaning that, and it comes easily to you, you’ve started your downward trajectory, and that’s the space I was in. So, I said, let me stop.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s son revealed that when he decided to stop for a while, he returned all the amount he received from the makers of the films he had already signed.

“Whichever films I had signed that time, which hadn’t started, I returned the signing amounts to them. I told them I need to re-evaluate things, I took that time off, I came back and started selecting work which gave me sleepless nights."

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up to work with Remo D’ Souza and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, reports News 18.