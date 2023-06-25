Olivia Wilde picks up fresh flowers as she steps out in LA

Olivia Wilde cut a casual figure as she was spotted picking up flowers from a farmers' market in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Olivia appeared in great spirits as she showed off her casual street style in a plain white t-shirt and light-wash while taking out some time off from her busy schedule.

As she assembled a stunning arrangement, consisting of calla lilies as well as some vivid red flowers with gorgeous orange and yellow blooms, the Don't Worry Darling director, 39, smiled as she chatted with her daughter Daisy Josephine, six.

While enjoying some time with her youngest child, who she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, the actress rocked her light brown hair in a sleek updo.

She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of black shades over her blue eyes, a beaded bracelet, a pair of beige Birkenstocks and a reusable tote bag.

Later in the day, Wilde shared an adorable photo of Daisy in their background, which she captioned: 'Favorite farmer.'