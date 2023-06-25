Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘shot themselves in the foot by being so controversial’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being put on blast for completely shooting themselves in the foot by being so controversial.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Tom Bower.

He started the converastion off by referencing how badly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have shot themselves in the foot.

He weighed in on this while referencing the Duchess’ alleged bid to change her name from Windsor to Spencer.

In reference to this Mr Bower said, “At the end of it, they sabotaged themselves, they shot themselves in the foot by being so controversial.”

He event went as far as to point out just how secluded the Sussexes have made themselves and pointed to the rumored Dior deal that never moved forward.

According to Mr Bower, “I think that is what people at Dior and other corporations fear, they don't want to be associated with that sort of controversy.”

This is especially true considering the fact that the rebranding is simply to ‘become the next Diana’.