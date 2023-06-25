Jennifer Lawrence bursts into tears on 'Hot Ones' as spicy wings hit

Jennifer Lawrence had a tough time on Hot Ones as she hilariously cried as soon the sizzling spicy wings touched her tastebuds.
According to Insider, The X-Men star appeared on the hit YouTube show where the host Sean Evans interviewed celebrities as they both eat spicy wings.
"I was kind of in my head at the beginning; I was like, 'Is this show real?' And I don't think that anymore,"
However, the Oscar winner's frantic attempts were in vain as the spiciness of the wings refused to go, despite her constant sipping of milk.
Especially when the Hunger Games star ate Da Bomb-soaked wings, which the interviewer explained the actor as the "hottest, most disgusting hot sauce in the world."
After that, Lawrence failed to control herself as her priceless reactions became the show's highlight.
"Oh my god, I'm panicking," the 32-year-old said as she took the bite.
"Nothing helps!" she lamented.
"Is my face okay?" she asked as tears started to roll on.
"I feel like I'm gonna die!" she rues as the actor prep for the next wing.
Britney Spears hints at performance in music legend Elton John's next concert in Glastonbury
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a post about mega tennis event Wimbledon
Tom Cruise, 60, recently won over critics after the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Rome
It was suggested by a tweet on Saturday
Netflix crew faced multiple attacks from tiger sharks while filming for a documentary series
The rapper is known for offending some people with his memes