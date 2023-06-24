 
Netflix will continue to work with Meghan and Harry, says spokesperson

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary has been a big success

By Web Desk
June 24, 2023
A Netflix spokesperson said the streaming will continue to work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to WSJ, the spokesperson said the company values its partnership with Archewell as "Harry &Meghan" was its biggest documentary debut.

 "We will continue to work together on a number of projects," she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming projects that is nearing completion is at Netflix is a documentary series on the Invictus Games, a turnaround Harry founded for wounded veterans after serving two tours with the British Army in Afghanistan.

The couple is also developing a TV show for Netflix called "Bad Manners" based on Miss Havisham, a Charles Dickens character from "Great Expectations".

According to WSJ, the prequel would recast the lonely spinster as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society, though it is unclear whether the show will get a green light from Netflix.

The royal couple recently ended a deal with Spotify and decided not to renew Archetypes for the second season.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the streaming company decided to end the deal with a mutual agreement.