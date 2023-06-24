John Travolta to start dating again despite taking vow of celibacy post Kelly Preston death

John Travolta will reportedly start dating again three years after death of his beloved wife Kelly Preston.

According to Radar Online, the Pulp Fiction star knows that the Jerry Maguire actor would never want him to spend the rest of his life alone.

Hence, he has decided to start dating again as life has become especially hard for him after he lost his friend Kirstie Alley in 2022 just two years after suffering the heartbreaking loss of his wife.

The actor took the decision after some close family members and friends kept on persuading him that he should move on and that Preston would have wanted the same for him.

"It's a burden he can't continue to bear, and he knows it," the insider said. "He knows that life is too short for remorse and constant anguish — especially after the death of his good friend Kirstie Alley."

After Preston passed away, Travolta knew he would never be able to love anyone again and find solace in the idea that he would reunite with her in afterlife.

The source revealed that Travolta was adamant to move on with someone else because he used to think that it would be a betrayal to Preston that he was dating somebody else.

However, friends and family convinced him that his loved ones, including his late wife, would hate to see him suffer and be alone.

"Kelly would have wanted to see him happy," the source said, adding, "It's the single thought that's driving him at this point — that and being strong and healthy and happy for his kids, Ella and Benjamin."

"Being alone won't help that!" the insider added.

The source continued: "It's hands off when it comes to dating. As far as he is concerned, Kelly will always be the only woman for him.”

"It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life. He simply can't wrap his head around ever falling in love again. He says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory.”