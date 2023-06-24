Katherine Schwarzenegger recalls ‘embarrassing’ memory with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger may have grown up with a famous father but her experience wasn’t glamourous as one might expect it.

The children’s book author, 33, appeared on the SiriusXM podcast, The Nicki and Brie Show, earlier this week, where she revisited an old childhood memory of her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, dropping her off at school, via Page Six.

Co-host Nikki Garcia asked Katherine what was it like to have “the most badass dad ever” who was “literally the Terminator.”

To which Katherine responded that her dad’s choice of vehicle caused quite the fuss for her as she described the experience humiliating.

“I remember the only time really realising like, ‘Okay, this is different,’ because my dad would drop us off at school in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors and no roof, and I was mortified,” she said during the podcast.

“He would pull up to carpool and I was, ‘Can you please drop me off down the street? Please, I’m so embarrassed. Can we please just take the minivan? Like, this is not my vibe. I just don’t like this at all,’” she recalled.

Eventually, Katherine learned to embrace her dad’s fame once it became cool amongst her peers.

“And then as I got older, the boys in my grade became much more interested in my dad. That was the time where I was like, ‘Okay, this is different for me.’”

Along with Katherine, the body builder-turned-actor, 75, shares three more kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. He is also a father to son Joseph, 25, whom he welcomed with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.