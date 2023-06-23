Tom Cruise appears rugged while returning from party at 3 am

He attended the premiere on Thursday and was then spotted returning from Chiltern Firehouse

Tom Cruise looked rugged as he returned from the afterparty for the premiere of his latest Mission Impossible film. The star has been tirelessly promoting the seventh part in the series, Dead Reckoning.

The 60-year-old actor attended the premiere of the flick on Thursday evening and was then spotted returning from Chiltern Firehouse in London late at night. The movie has already received excellent reviews and it is set to be released in cinemas next month.

Tom along with the rest of the star-studded cast looked stunning as they arrived at the after-party being held at Cafe Royal in London. He looked dashing in a grey three-piece suit along with an open-neck white shirt.

He flashed the cameras a charming smile as he led the rest of the cast and completed the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell looked gorgeous in a black satin dress that spread out at the hips. The English actress, who portrays the character of Grace in the film, completed the look with heels and her hair slicked to the sides.

Pom Klementieff, on the other hand, stunned in a black minidress with backless detailing along with silver platforms from Prada. The party was also attended by Simon Pegg and Ivan Ivashkin.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Mission Impossible film below: